Mary "Natalee" Holmes, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Midland, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. She was born on March 25, 1934, in Abilene, Texas to her first true love, Hubert N.B. Tolle, her Daddy. Shortly after she started talking, she strongly expressed to anyone who would listen to not call her "Mary." She was not joking. She would forever and only go by, "Natalee." She graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1951 and then completed a 2 year degree at Ranger Junior College, in Texas, in 1953. Natalee married George K. Holmes in October of 1963 in Houston, Texas. Natalee lived quite an eventful life. She was a very involved Den Mother of her four boys in Cub Scouts. When it was time to move up to Boy Scouts, George happily took over those reigns as Scout Master. She always loved to work, finding her niche in payroll, accounting, and anything with numbers. She loved to wrap presents and there isn't a soul alive that could outdo her corners or precision in gift wrapping. Her and George were Vegas aficionados. The game of Keno grew to fear Mrs. Natalee Holmes. They took quarterly trips to Vegas and hardly spent a dime with all of the comps they'd accumulated. She was an avid lover of Bingo, often taking her grandkids with her to the American Legion or any daytime Bingo, usually walking away a winner. In their later years, both George & Nat loved feeding and watching the birds and raising giant goldfish in the pond George had built in their backyard. Natalee is preceded in death by her father in 1962; husband of nearly 47 years, George in 2010; brother, Hubert Dwain Tolle in 2017; and nephew, Stephen Dwain Tolle in 1993. She is survived by her 4 sons; Nick of Benbrook; Wayne of Round Rock; Robert and John Corry both of Midland; 5 grandchildren; Nicky Holmes of Austin, Kristen Rasco and John Corry Holmes, Jr., both of Midland, Colton Decker of Round Rock & Logan Holmes of Georgetown; 4 great grandchildren; Aiden, Bowen, Brexton and Marinley; 2 nieces; Susan Ruffin, along with her children and Stacey Marlett, along with her children, all of Sweetwater. Natalee loved pink and she loved flowers. Flowers can be sent to Resthaven Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com +
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 23, 2020.