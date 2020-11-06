1/1
Mary Jane Potter Slagle
Mary Jane Potter Slagle passed away in Midland, Texas on November 2, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Mary Jane was born in Midland, Texas to Thomas Jefferson Potter Sr. And Juanita Loucile Perkins. Mary Jane graduated from Midland High School and Texas Christian University (TCU) in 1963 in childhood education. She was a true educator and loved what she did. Mary Jane was an avid TCU Horned Frog fan in many sports, especially football. Sharing her excitement with her family throughout the years. Mary Jane had the opportunity to travel all over Texas and throughout the world. But her heart was always in Midland where she lived most of her life. She was a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Midland and had always expressed her love of God to her family. The family would like to thank her caregivers Visiting Angels, neighbors, with a special thank you to Becky Lindemood, Susan Askins and Iris Hicks, her many friends, and her church for providing the much needed support that helped Mary Jane through her last days. She was a wonder and joy to be around with many stories to share. Mary Jane was like a mom to her nephews Matt and Nick. She will be greatly missed. Mary Jane is survived by her nephews, Matthew Potter (Norene) of Enoch, Utah; Nicholas Potter (Julie) of Surprise, AZ; 5 grand-nephews and 3 grandnieces. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm at First Christian Church in Midland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Christian Church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
