Mary Jo Smith passed away in Cedar Park, Texas on May 22, 2019 at the age of 96. Mary Jo was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 5, 1922 to Beulah Hester (Johnston) and Thomas Jefferson Franklin. She graduated from Henderson High School and Baylor University School of Nursing in 1944 as a pediatric nurse. On September 2, 1944, she married Dr. Clyde Gordon Smith in Dallas. Gordon and Mary Jo settled in Midland, Texas in 1953 where he set up his dental practice. Both were lifelong members of the Baptist Church, and the First Baptist Church was the center of their lives there. One of Mary Jo's favorite scriptures was Psalm 100 that begins, "Make a joyful noise unto the Lord." Her sense of humor and laughter echoed that Psalm each day. The family wishes to thank Mary Jo's caregivers: Robert, Karen, Charles, Alex and Caleb and to New Century Hospice who blessed her last days. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Clyde Gordon Smith. Mary Jo is survived by her sons: Gordon (Alice) Smith of Hayes, Virginia; Allen (Shannon) Smith of Houston, Texas; and David Smith of Cedar Park, Texas; four grandsons and one granddaughter; one step-grandson; five great granddaughters and one great grandson; two great step-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom brought great joy to her later years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the First Baptist Church of Midland, 2104 W Louisiana Ave, Midland, Texas 79701. The family will be having a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas 79701, (432)683-5555.

