Mary Katherine "Kay" Sommer, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Ft Myers FL. Formerly of Midland, TX she had been a Fort Myers resident since 2017. Kay was born December 20, 1936 in Graham, TX, a daughter of the late Ray and Fay (Eubank) Wilbanks. She was a graduate of the University of Kansas, earning Bachelor Degrees in Art Education and Interior Design. It was also at KU where she met and married Jim Sommer. In Jim and Kay's 58 years of marriage, they would live in Illinois, Virginia, New York and Texas. Kay made every move become home for her family. Her career as a teacher, led her to educate students in both public and private school settings over the years. Following their dreams, Jim and Kay made their final move to Midland, Texas in 1976 to start the first of several businesses that they would own and operate. No matter the task, whether business or personal, Kay was the person you wanted on your team. No job or challenge was ever too big or overwhelming for her. She loved and greatly enjoyed her family. She was the grandmother every child dreams of having. To her own, she was, and will always be their "Yaya." She and Jim enjoyed serving with the Midland chapter of the Gideons. Kay was an accomplished artist who had a passion for watercolors and enjoyed great friendships as a member of the Palette Club of Midland. She was also an avid gardener and loved growing beautiful flowers in the desert climate of West Texas. Survivors include her loving children, Cindy H. (Greg) Hammond of Fort Myers, FL, Scott D. Sommer of Midland, TX, John C. (Debi) Sommer of Lubbock, TX; cherished grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Hammond, Meagan Hammond, Brenham (Autumn) Sommer, Chelsea Vaughn, and Tristan Ray; and twin great granddaughters, Stella and Ainslee Hammond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Sommer in 2016; grandson, Jason Hammond in 2010; and siblings, Pat Tidwell, Bruce Wilbanks, and Harold Wilbanks. A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at 5112 N.C.R 1150, Midland, TX. 79705 Interment will follow on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Putnam Cemetery in Putnam TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Palette Club of Midland PO Box 9456 Midland TX. 79708 Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home.

