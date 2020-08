Mary Kathryn Evans, 81, of Midland, passed from this life August 18, 2020 in Midland. She is survived by her children, Zane Evans, John Steven Evans and Karen Evans-Dyke; one brother. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



