Such sweet memories...when my brother-in-law Jess Kolb worked on the ranch for Voy Lee and Mary Lee and developed lung cancer, Voy Lee and Mary Lee were there for sister Betty Sue and Jess 'til the bitter end. We shall always be grateful. The four of you have transitioned and probably talking "ranch talk" already...or pushing cedar...

God bless you all,

Wanda J. Zamorano, Ed.D.

Irving, TX

and the late A.L. and Billie Louise Sawyer family

