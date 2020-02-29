Mary Lee Manning, 76, of Midland Texas, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral home in Midland. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2,2020 at 2:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Mary Lee was born on April 16, 1943 to Virginia and Travis Moss in Temple, TX. From High School she went on to graduate from beauty school. She then married C.M. (Sam) Manning Jr on June 1st, 1960. She was later employed by Tatom Elementary School in Monahans, TX where she worked in the cafeteria for many years. She was an amazing wife, mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, & Great Great Grandmother. She loved spending time with family at the lake. She is survived by her husband, C.M. (Sam) Manning; brother, Jim & his wife Glenna Moss; children, Melvin & his wife Trina Manning, Debbie & her husband Randy Adams, and Dwayne Manning, 10 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Travis Moss her father and Virginia Moss her mother. The family suggests memorials be donated to @stjude.org Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 29, 2020