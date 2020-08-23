Mary Lee "Granny" Rose, age 96, of Midland, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020. She was born to Jasper Norman and Mary Bishop Landfair in Stratford, TX on May 2, 1924. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years JT Rose and 2 sons Charles and Larry Rose and 11 siblings. She is survived by her brother Bill Landfair of Tyler, TX, and Jessie Ray Landfair of San Angelo, TX along with her children Bennie Rose of Midland, TX, Jimmy and Bobby Rose of Blanket TX, Lanny and Madaline Cole of Midland, TX and Lester and Carol Rose of Midland, TX, a daughter in law Deva Rose of Graham, Tx, 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 17 great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary grew up in Roswell, NM where she would later meet and marry the love of her life JT Rose. Mary and JT had six children that were her entire world. She loved family gatherings, spending time with friends, playing games and cooking. She always had a big, beautiful, and welcoming smile for anyone entering her door. Although you may find yourself playing games, eating her famous chocolate pies, and visiting for hours on end, this was our mom. Mary was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. She was treasured by her family. The greatest gift to us was her dedication and love for her family. She was absolutely adored by everyone who knew her. Mary was the most wonderful and loving wife, mother and Granny in the world and will be greatly missed by all. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79701. Services for Mary will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy Midland, TX 79701. Service will be live streamed via Facebook at Ellis Funeral Home Midland Tx. Rick Holeman of Cottonflat Baptist Church will be officiating. Grave side services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705 immediately following the services. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Will Rose, Rob Rose, Jim T Rose, Tommy Cole, Heath Cole, Chad Rose, Clay Rose, David Rose, and Dustin Rose The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all our friends and Hospice of Midland for all your prayers and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 West Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701 and St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956.



