Mary Lister, 84, of Midland passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Midland. A wake service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
