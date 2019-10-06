Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Talley. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 1:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mary Lou Talley, 89, of Midland, Texas, passed away on July 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland. Mary Lou was born on January 23, 1930 in Keyesport, Illinois to Henry and Effie Harris. After the death of her father, she and her mother moved to Salem, Illinois, where she graduated from high school. She married Sterling Talley on November 8, 1974 and moved to Midland, Texas. She always said that while she wasn't born in Texas, she got here as soon as she could. Mary Lou was active in the ladies auxiliary at the Physicians and Surgeons Hospital and later at Westwood Hospital. Mary Lou was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Sunday morning Keystone class and playing bridge and forty-two at the Wednesday night church suppers. Mary Lou was sassy, always ready with a quick response. She will be remembered for her wit, sense of humor, and generous nature. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband Sterling on May 25, 2019 and her son Michael Middleton on June 16, 1954. She is survived by sons Richard Talley, and Bill Talley, and her daughters Cynthia Wilder (Nick) and Cathy Doperalski (Victor). She has six grandchildren, Cathy Mohs (Tom), Jeffrey Rogers (Amy), David Doperalski (Stephanie), Daniel Doperalski, Sierra Talley, and Angelo Talley. She has five great grandchildren, Trey Holifield, Lauren Mohs, Griffin Holifield, Noah Doperalski and Lucas Doperalski. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Midland and to her devoted caregiver Georgiana (Gigi) Marshall. We are so thankful for Gigi and her love and devotion to Mary Lou. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

