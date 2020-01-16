Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Wells Fisher. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Mary Louise Wells Fisher, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on January 14, 2020 in Houston. Mary was born December 27, 1930 in Everett, Washington to John and Anna Deanne Wells. Her parents moved to North Hollywood California where she lived for 13 years. Mary graduated from Western High School in Washington, D.C. and then continued her education at Texas Christian University where she became a lifelong Horned Frog fan. It was there that she met her husband Lester William Fisher. They married in September of 1950. Mary and Les lived in many different states through their early married life before settling in Odessa, Texas where they raised their four children. Mary and Les moved to Midland in 1988 where Mary became active at North A Church of Christ and continued her involvement with the Ladies Golf Association at Sunset Country Club. Mary moved to the Houston area in 2011 where she lived for the rest of her life. Mary devoted her life to raising and caring for her husband and children. To Mary, family was everything. Mary was the consummate wife, mother, and friend. She believed that she served God best by supporting her family and the people that she loved. Mary's husband, Les was her number one priority, and her son Kwen was the child of her heart. Mary's hallmark was honesty and loyalty. She believed in and supported North A Church of Christ, her family and friends, the Odessa High Bronchos, the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Dallas Cowboys. She never gave up on anyone that she believed in. And she loved her family more than any earthly thing. Mary never met a stranger. She would strike up conversation with people from all walks of life and always found the good in the people that she met. Her children never heard her say a cruel or unkind thing about anyone. She loved to play golf, loved creating the scrapbooks for the Ladies' Golf Association, and enjoyed taking ladies from the church to lunch. But most of all she loved spending time with her family. And they loved sharing their lives with her. Mary taught all of her grandchildren to throw and catch a baseball, cared for them when they were sick, played endless games of Candyland when they were small, enjoyed every sport or musical event they played in, and supported them in every endeavor. Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Les, and son Kwen, her father John Wells, her mother Deanne Wells, her sisters Marjorie Wells and Virginia Wells Van Guisen, and her brother Col. John H. Wells, Jr. She is survived her daughter Lerla and Jim Noelke of Monahans, grandchildren Clay Chism, Chad and Stacy Chism, and Caley Chism, and great-grandchildren Zane Chism and Blaine Chism; daughter Shauna and Robert Thornton of Houston, grandchildren Kagan Thornton, Matt and Bernadette Thornton, and Trent and Stacy Thornton, and great-grandchildren Hayley Thornton and Freya Thornton, and Lorelai Thompson; son Jim and Stacie Fisher of Flower Mound, grandchildren Leslee and Noah Carson, and great-grandchildren Addy Bond, Carter Bond, Emery Bond, Case Bond, Holly Carson, and Hailey Carson, grandchildren Zach and Lindsey Fisher and great-grandchildren Beckett, Reecie, and Crew Fisher; great-niece Kimberly Stepp of Odessa and her children Angela and Chris Chancellor and Norton Stepp; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Schlemeyer and Race Schlemeyer, Trace Schlemeyer, and Carla Schlemeyer. All of her family members have been so very blessed to have had Mary Fisher in our lives. Mary will be remembered most of all for her strength and steadfastness, for her perseverance in difficult times, and for her deep commitment to the people in her life. She was truly one of a kind, a kind and steadfast woman in a century where kindness and steadfastness are slowly disappearing. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Chad Chism, Clay Chism, Caley Chism, Kagan Thornton, Matt Thornton, Trent Thornton, Leslee Carson, and Zach Fisher. Honorary pallbearers are her sons-in-law, Robert Thornton and Jim Noelke. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Odessa Christian School, Midland Christian School, or to the Boys' and Girls' Club of Odessa. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the Denise caregivers and nursing staff at Brookdale Willowbrook in Houston, Texas for their tireless efforts on Mary's behalf. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the Denise caregivers and nursing staff at Brookdale Willowbrook in Houston, Texas for their tireless efforts on Mary's behalf. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.

