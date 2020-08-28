Mary Margaret McGinnis Lewallen Mary Margaret McGinnis Lewallen was born to Michael and Agnes McGinnis on May 26, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. They moved back to Ireland when Mary was 4 years old. She then moved back to New York to retain her US Citizenship at the age of 20. She met a cowboy, Calvin (Lew) Lewallen, who was stationed in New York with the United States Army. He promised to take her to paradise in Texas. They married in September of 1951 and moved to Midland where they made their home and raised their four boys, Michael, John, Bill and Paul. Mary worked at the Paper Clip Office Supply and also as an in-store product demonstrator for several grocery stores. She loved working with people and never met a stranger. She was a catholic and attended several Catholic Churches. She was involved in catholic organizations such as the Cursillistas, etc. other organizations such as the Red Hat Club, Rock & Mineral Club and the Irish Scottish Society. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin (Lew) Lewallen, whom she was married to for 63 years; her son Michael Lewallen, her granddaughter Andrea Lewallen; sister Patricia McGinnis and by her parents Michael and Agnes McGinnis. She is survived by three sons, John Lewallen and wife Lagaytha, Bill "Wild Bill" Lewallen of Midland and Paul Lewallen of Eastland, Texas; a sister, Agnes Rose of Connecticut; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson. Viewing will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow to Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com