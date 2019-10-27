Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hudman Funeral Home - Post 615 W Main Post , TX 79356 (806)-495-2821 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Hudman Funeral Home Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Post , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mary Margaret Norman, 92, of Post, met her Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019. She was born June 9, 1927 to Ira Lee and Janie Duckworth in Post, Texas. She graduated from Post High School in 1945 and went on to earn degrees in education and religion from Baylor University in 1948. She married Glenn Norman on January 1, 1949 and they lived on the family farm in Grassland for many years before moving to Post. She earned a teaching certificate from Texas Tech University and taught kindergarten at Post Elementary for many years before moving to First Baptist Church Christian School where she taught until she retired at the age of 75. She was a woman of deep faith and truly lived the verse "Be doers of the Word and not hearers only." She taught her children, grandchildren, and those that would come through her classroom to hide God's Word in their hearts and to be faithful in prayer. She served on the Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and was involved with the inception of the Southern Baptists of Texas. She played the organ and piano at First Baptist of Post for over 60 years and taught Sunday School to the many children who would enter the doors of the church. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Glenn Norman, and their four children: Lee Norman (Marsha), Nancy Gordon (Billy), Bobby Norman (Kimberley), and Mary Ann Wright; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Frances Camp (Shelley), and her son-in-law, Kevin Wright. Services will be held Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist in Post. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Post, First Baptist Church Christian School of Post and the Grassland Cemetery Association.

