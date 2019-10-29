Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Mitchell Tarver Bowen. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Assembly of God church Graveside service 3:00 PM Terrace Cemetery Post , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mary Mitchell Tarver Bowen, 78, of Midland, TX, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by family after a valiant battle with cancer. Mary was born on January 14, 1941 in Texas City, TX. to Willard and Minnie (Hamilton) Mitchell. She grew up in Crosbyton, TX. and went to school there. She married James Walden Tarver in 1964. Mary completed her high school education, graduating in 1969 in California where she and James were living. After James' death in 1969, Mary moved to Midland with her 3 young children and began her career with State Farm Insurance where she was employed until her retirement in 2016. In 1972, her nephew introduced her to Thomas Boyd Bowen. They were married on September 16, 1972. Their combined families became a strong and loving family where many fond and timeless memories were made. Mary was a devoted Christian and had a big heart for people. Her home and her dining table were always open to friends, strangers, and singles who she always tried to find a match for. One such person recalls that Mary invited her to her home for a black-eyed pea dinner after just meeting her at Mary's insurance office because she was new to Midland and had never eaten them. She always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. Her laughter was infectious and we will miss it dearly. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Boyd; her 6 children, Kevin (Dawn) Tarver; Kristi (Vicente) Hinojos; Kathy (Richard) Schwope; Dede (Mark) Ford; Tere (Ray) Baker; and Mark (Sherma) Bowen; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Vance (Bernice) Mitchell and Gary (Janice) Mitchell and a sister-in-law Janice Bowen; several nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Willard Mitchell; mother, Minnie Mitchell; her husband, James Tarver; a brother Weldon Mitchell; a sister Laverne Peak; brothers-in-law Jerrald Bowen and Gayle Bowen; a grandson and a great-granddaughter. There will be visitation at Ellis Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10 AM at First Assembly of God church with Pastor Mike Hanks officiating. Graveside services will be at 3 PM at Terrace Cemetery in Post, TX. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or to Hospice. Please visit

