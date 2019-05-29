Mary Nell Westmoreland, 65, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow at The Branch at npw. She is survived by her husband, Marlin Dan Westmoreland; daughters, Tami Zeller, Davela Siangeldeb, Christine Heady and Stephanie Westmoreland; mother, Patsy Edens, two sisters, Davela Parker and Tricia Edens and twin brother, Kirk Edens.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 29, 2019