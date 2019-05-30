Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nell Westmoreland. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mary Nell Westmoreland, 65, of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Arlington, TX. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel with a reception to follow at the Branch at npw. Mary Nell was born on July 23, 1953 to Davis and Patsy Edens in Hamlin, TX. She was born ten minutes after her twin brother, Kirk. Mary Nell attended schools in Bovina, TX; Wellington, TX; Denver City, TX; Lubbock, TX and Dalhart, TX where she graduated High School. She then went on to McMurry University in Abilene, TX. After her college days, Mary Nell worked in management for a Health Spa and Fitness Center while living in Phoenix, AZ. She moved back to Denver City, TX, where she worked for the school system as a teacher's aide. From the school, Mary Nell moved to the ARCO Credit Union where she met Dan, the "love of her life"! If you ran into Mary Nell anywhere she LOVED to tell you about her "four daughters and six AWESOME grandchildren"!! Mary Nell loved Dan and their family more than anything. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. She is survived by her husband, Marlin Dan Westmoreland; daughters, Tami Zeller, Davela Siangeldeb, Christine Heady and Stephanie Westmoreland; mother, Patsy Edens, two sisters, Davela Parker and Tricia Edens; twin brother, Kirk Edens; and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Davis Edens. The family suggests memorials be donated to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

