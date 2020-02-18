Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Robinson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Mary Robinson, of Midland, TX, left this life on February 16, 2020. Mary was born on July 15, 1933 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. As a high school student, Mary, played volleyball and the snare drums. She was also band sweetheart her senior year. She graduated high school from Archer City, TX in 1950. Mary married the love of her life, Don, in 1956. They were married for 63 years. After transferring to several cities due to his job, they settled down in Midland in 1970. They joined Ranchland Hills Country Club that year and she became a member, and later president, of the Ladies Golf Association. Golf was her second love and she excelled in it. Her short game was fantastic with her putting skills being well known. In 1984, she was champion and handicap champion at both Greentree Country Club and Ranchland Hills in the same year. Golf afforded her to meet several lifelong friends and she so enjoyed her time around these women. Not only did she coordinate and play in several of the area tournaments over the years, she also was president of the Women's West Texas Golf Association and Southwest Women's West Texas Golf Association. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Vera Shreeve; her sister, Donna Shreeve Robertson; her husband, Donald J. Robinson, Sr; and her grandson, Jeff Edwards. Mary is survived by her brother David Shreeve, her sister, Glenda Shreeve; three children, Becky Edwards (Charles) of Broken Arrow, OK, Don Robinson, Jr. (Kellye) of Midland, TX, and Diane Roberson (Ed) of Katy, TX; 9 grandchildren, Will Edwards, Jennifer Robinson, Brian Edwards, Melanie Bennett, Brad Roberson, Emily Roberson, Trey Robinson, Chris Roberson and Jake Humble; 14 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends and loved ones. The family would like to express their gratitude towards her caregivers and Hospice of Midland. Memorial services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Parks-Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or the Kelsey Logan Angel Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Mary Robinson, of Midland, TX, left this life on February 16, 2020. Mary was born on July 15, 1933 in Tonkawa, Oklahoma. As a high school student, Mary, played volleyball and the snare drums. She was also band sweetheart her senior year. She graduated high school from Archer City, TX in 1950. Mary married the love of her life, Don, in 1956. They were married for 63 years. After transferring to several cities due to his job, they settled down in Midland in 1970. They joined Ranchland Hills Country Club that year and she became a member, and later president, of the Ladies Golf Association. Golf was her second love and she excelled in it. Her short game was fantastic with her putting skills being well known. In 1984, she was champion and handicap champion at both Greentree Country Club and Ranchland Hills in the same year. Golf afforded her to meet several lifelong friends and she so enjoyed her time around these women. Not only did she coordinate and play in several of the area tournaments over the years, she also was president of the Women's West Texas Golf Association and Southwest Women's West Texas Golf Association. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Vera Shreeve; her sister, Donna Shreeve Robertson; her husband, Donald J. Robinson, Sr; and her grandson, Jeff Edwards. Mary is survived by her brother David Shreeve, her sister, Glenda Shreeve; three children, Becky Edwards (Charles) of Broken Arrow, OK, Don Robinson, Jr. (Kellye) of Midland, TX, and Diane Roberson (Ed) of Katy, TX; 9 grandchildren, Will Edwards, Jennifer Robinson, Brian Edwards, Melanie Bennett, Brad Roberson, Emily Roberson, Trey Robinson, Chris Roberson and Jake Humble; 14 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends and loved ones. The family would like to express their gratitude towards her caregivers and Hospice of Midland. Memorial services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Parks-Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or the Kelsey Logan Angel Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close