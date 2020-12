Mary Rodriguez, 79 of Midland, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made with Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. She is survived by her husband Pilar Rodriguez; one son, Alfredo Stephen Cervantez; five daughters, Cathy C. Salgado, Marlene Ann Martinez, Marie Dorothy Cervantez, Jane Elizabeth Cervantez, and Trecia Cervantez.



