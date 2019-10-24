Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ryan Tift. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM St. Ann's Rosary 7:00 PM St. Ann's Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Mary Ryan Tift, age 93, died peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Mary was born on February 18, 1926 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Lawrence V. Ryan and Gertrude Wilson Ryan. Mary was the oldest of 6 children, growing up on the family farm in the nearby town of Emery. She attended boarding school in the elementary grades and then Mitchell High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She attended one year of college at Notre Dame Junior College studying Education. Mary and Bill Tift were wed in Redwood City, California on June 21, 1952 in the Catholic Church across the street from her parents' home. Immediately following the reception, the newlyweds headed for Ozona, TX where Bill started his career in the oil business. As a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Mary was active in many programs including the Altar Society, the Family Fair, and the choir, once even singing for Pope John Paul II in Rome. Mary had a lifelong love of sewing. She sewed many of her daughters' dresses as well as her own and even made tiny coats and dresses for their Barbie dolls. Mary loved baking for her family, and her brownies and apple pies were the BEST! Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Bill, in December of 2012. She is survived by their four children: Barbara Tift, Steve Tift (wife Mary), Maureen Watts, and John Tift. Also surviving her are eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy Ranch for their compassionate care. The Visitation will be held from 6:30-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. The Graveside Service will be at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1906 W. Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701.

