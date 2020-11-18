Mary Sue Lister was called to her eternal home on November 13, 2020. Mary Sue Lister was born on September 13, 1936 to the late Maebell Rogers and Forest Roosevelt Rogers in Pittsburg, Texas. She attended public school in Midland, Texas and graduated from Carver Senior High School in Midland, Texas. Mary Sue met James Henry Lister Jr. in Midland, Texas and they were married on August 20, 1955. To this union was born three children: James Lister III, Stephanie Lister, and Kevin Lister. Mary Sue Lister worked at Bunche Early Childhood Center before working at the family owned business for many years. Mary Sue retired from the family business in October 2005. Mary Sue was a big supporter of her children while they were active in school as well as after they graduated and was very active in the PTA. Mary Sue was a faithful member of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ until she became ill and could no longer attend. Mary Sue was very loyal to the church. She was Superintendent of the Sunday school and active in other areas of the church. To cherish her beautiful memories, she leaves her husband of 65 years, James Lister, and daughter Stephanie Lister, and son James Lister III and sister Geneva Sanders, grandchildren: Courtney Lister, Aneschia (Niecee) Lister, Rayha Kashay Lister, Dezerae Alise Lister-Payne, Cami Miracle Lister, Kevin Tyrone Lister, Rataquis Jamier James Lister, Kinequa Atara Lister, Gretchen Irene Lister, and Terrance Tabors; and numerous great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death as well as her youngest son, Kevin Lister; also preceding her in death are her siblings, Inell Graves, Melvin Rogers (Booster), Henry C. Mitchell, and Velma Sanders. A wake is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A service will take place at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed at each of these services. At the family's request, there will be no reception following the interment at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.