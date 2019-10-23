Mary Tift Mary Tift, 93, of Midland, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born February 18, 1926. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at St. Ann's with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Ellis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019