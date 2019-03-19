Matilde Cortez, of Stanton, passed away March 16, 2019. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Matt Cortez, Jesse Cortez; daughters, Mary Griego, Shirley Garza; and one brother. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019