1/
Matilde Lujan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matilde Lujan, 89, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Manuela Lujan; three daughters, Florencia Leyva, Anna Bellia Lujan and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez; and one brother.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved