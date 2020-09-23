Matilde Lujan, 89, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is set for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Manuela Lujan; three daughters, Florencia Leyva, Anna Bellia Lujan and Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez; and one brother.



