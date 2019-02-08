Matthew Edward McDonald, 61, of Odessa passed away February 4, 2019. He was born to George and Emiliana McDonald on June 18, 1957 in Murray, UT. He is survived by his wife, Maria del Carmen McDonald; parents, George and Emiliana McDonald; children, Justin McDonald, Jason McDonald and Pamela Calhoun as well as step children, Erick Ledesma and Efrain Ledesma; siblings, Paul McDonald, Rebekcca McDonald, Maggie Ross Trujillo and Theresa McDonald. He is preceded in death by one sister A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, 3:00 p.m., February 9, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall in Odessa.
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019