Mattie Laura Pyle Howell, 95 of Midland, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Beggs Cemetery located in Beggs, Oklahoma at 1:00 p.m She is survived by her daughter Charlotte Nix of Anna, TX; two sisters, and one grandson and one great grandson.



