Maudie Lee Wallace, 81 of Midland, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maudie was born on January 18, 1938 in Lake West, Oklahoma to Joe Luther and Nema May Hall. Maudie graduated from Eunice High School in 1956 and married her husband Dickie on June 3, 1956. She was the secretary of First Baptist Church in Eunice, New Mexico for 24 years. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed spending time in the mountains of Cloudcroft, New Mexico. She is survived by her husband Dickie of Midland, Texas; one daughter Patti of Midland, Texas; one sister, Pat (Ted) Walden of Dumas, Texas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gwyn and Tom Claybrook of Breckenridge, Texas; her Grand dog, Ginger; daughter and son-in-law "by choice", Kathy and Floyd Rountree of Odessa, Texas; one grandson "by choice", Kyler Rountree also of Odessa. She is survived by several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Maudie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Sam Hall and Joe L. Hall, Jr. No services are planned, and cremation has taken place. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff of Home Hospice of Odessa for the care and compassion they showed during this difficult time. Maudie was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and will be missed by many. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

