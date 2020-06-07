Maureen Thetford Austin Banks, 67, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Maureen was born on February 12, 1953 in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Ralph (Ted) and Frances Thetford. She spent most of her childhood in Midland, Texas where she grew up with her 5 siblings, Rommie (Breeze), Michelle (Hogan), Gerry, Michael and Theresa. Maureen was always an eager student and was often the first one done with her homework. She went to nursing school in Tyler, Texas and graduated with her RN degree. Not long after graduation, while out having fun with friends, who at that time called her Marc, Maureen attempted to try out a trapeze. Unfortunately, she missed and fell and broke her back. While in the hospital, she met her first husband Bruce G Austin. Soon after they were married the two of them moved to Spokane, Washington. Maureen worked as an RN and most enjoyed working with women right after they had their babies in the postpartum unit. After having her own two children, John Austin and Brenda Austin Vladyko, she was a stay at home mom, before returning to nursing when her children started school. Maureen later married her second husband, Pat Banks and became a step mother to Patrick Banks. She went back to school to become a chemical dependency counselor and worked for SPARK for several years. She touched many lives as a drug counselor in the Spokane area. After her divorce from Pat, Maureen lived a single life. She always had a love for animals and cared deeply for her pets. As most grandparents would agree, some of the best days of Maureen's life were spent with her grandchildren. She was Nana to Ella & Katya Vladyko and Sydney Lenoch, her "nan"-daughters. After receiving a diagnosis of dementia four years ago, Maureen moved to Western Washington to be closer to her children and their families. Throughout Maureen's life, her faith in God kept her going during good times or bad. Maureen leaves behind her children, John (Kristin) Austin, Brenda (Denis) Vladyko, her grandchildren, Ella and Katya Vladyko, and Sydney Lenoch, her mother Fran Thetford, her sisters Michelle Hogan and Theresa Thetford, and her brothers Gerry and Michael Thetford, brother-in-law Bob Breeze, & step-son Patrick Banks. Maureen is preceded in death by her father, Ted Thetford, and her sister Rommie Breeze. The family has plans to hold a memorial service in August at Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, WA. Please contact the funeral home for the service date and time. In lieu of flowers please support your local animal shelter.



