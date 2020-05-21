Or Copy this URL to Share

Maurelia Alfaro passed away May 19, 2020. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Msgr. Tim Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Benjamin Zamudio; mother, Juana Guiterrez; daughters, Maria Zamudio, Gregoria Zamudio; sons, Mario Zamudio, Francisco Zamudio, Octavio Zamudio, Benjamin Zamudio, Javier Zamudio; 6 sisters and 2 brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



