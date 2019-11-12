Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurine Joyce Vickrey Burns. View Sign Service Information Family Services Funeral Parlor & Crematory 911 Tommy Thompson Blvd Kermit , TX 79745 (432)-586-9003 Funeral service 2:00 PM Belvue Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Maurine Joyce Vickrey Burns, age 82, passed away on November 7, 2019 in Midland, TX. Maurine was born on June 10, 1937 in Goree, TX. to Alfred "Shorty" and Juanita Adela (Morton) Vickrey. Maurine married James Clifford Burns on February 28, 1958 in Kermit, TX and they celebrated 60 years together before he passed away in 2018. Maurine was a longtime charter member of Belvue Baptist church in Kermit. She was a beautician for 15 years, managed JMB. Oil Company for many years, and was the "Boss" at Burns Electric. Maurine was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. "Meemee" was the special name she went by for her grandkids, great-grandkids, and many in the community. Maurine is survived by her son: Gene Burns and wife Reta of Odessa, TX.; daughters: Vickie Burns Lance of Kermit, TX., Linda Burns McCombs and husband Dale of Midland, TX.; son-in-law: Joe Deaton of Kermit, TX.; sister: Nadine Walton and husband Cecil of San Angelo, TX; grandchildren: Monica Bowerman, J.W. Roberson, Brian Roberson, Shannon Armstrong, B.J. Vuicich, Lacy Jones, Andy Burns, Summer Burns, Dusty Funderburk, and Sara Rich; 20 great-Grandchildren; and numerous: Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Maurine was preceded in death by her husband: James C. Burns; parents: Alfred "Shorty" and Juanita Vickrey; and daughter: Carla Burns Deaton; brother: Roland Vickrey; and sister-in-law: Katie Vickrey. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Belvue Baptist Church officiated by Brother Bobby Braswell. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery. Tricia Wilkerson, Estrella Torres, Jessyca Jones, Rosetta Stanford, Sonya Gomez, and Dezaray Navarro. Honorary Pallbearers will include: Rick Crawford, Mitchell Sims, J.C. Williams, Tim Stansel, Danny Harris, Randon Bradford, Malcolm Bryant, Jim Ellison, Paul Underwood, Mike Warren and Dr. Aaron Jasso, and David Costello. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis , TN 38101-9908; or the . Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condo-lences may be sent to the family online at

