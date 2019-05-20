Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mauro M. Sustaita. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Mauro M. Sustaita. Mauro was born January 8, 1953 to Lorenxo Sustaita and Guadalupe Mendoza in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Mauro met and married his wife of 43 years, Alicia O. Sustaita. Mauro is also a proud father of four sons and then moved to Midland, Texas. Mauro was a very hard working, sweet and kind man. He was very proud of owning his own company, Sunrise Sheet Metal. He worked very hard beside his wife Alicia to build his company into what it is today. Mauro is survived by his wife Alica O. Sustaita; Sons, Mauro O. Sustaita Jr. and wife Rosemarie Escamilla, Gabriel Sustaita and wife Rosalinda, Victor Sustaita and wife Nora Trevino, Jerry Sustaita and wife Elizabeth. He is also survived by 3 Brothers and 1 Sister, and is a proud Grandfather of 11 Grandkids and 4 Great-Grandkids. Please come and celebrate his life with us on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 for a visitation from 6-8pm and for Funeral Services, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Chapel at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy. Midland, Texas. God saw him getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around him and whispered "Come to Me." With Tearful eyes, we watched him suffer, and slowly fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. Mi Angel de Oro, a golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. For more information, go to

