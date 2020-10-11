Cramer Mavis Ruth Cramer, 88, passed peacefully on October 6, 2020. She was born December 5th, 1931, to Gilbert Wayne and Bertha Carter in Ovala, Texas. She grew up in Lawn and loved to go into Abilene to roller skate her free weekends. She met her future husband, James E. Phillips, Sr., in Buffalo Gap and was married upon his return from WWII in 1949. She raised five children in Big Spring and served as a volunteer for the Dept of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Post 506 for many years. She worked as a waitress and hostess for many businesses in Big Spring. She retired to Midland and worked at Sam's Club for many years as a demo lady and met so many people she called friends. She was a regular at bingo and loved everyone there. She remembered you all and thanks you for being her friends. She is survived by a son, James E. Phillips, Jr., a daughter, Donna K. Lehenbauer, both of Midland, several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private service is pending. The family thanks all of you for your prayers and thoughts and asks that in lieu of flowers to post your memories and thoughts at the funeral home site. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com