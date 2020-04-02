Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Fussell Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-332-0991 Send Flowers Notice

Maxine Fussell Kirkpatrick was born January 21, 1931, in Big Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edgar and Zella Mae Floyd Fussell; her husband, JH Kirkpatrick; sister, Charlene Harris and brother, Eddie Dean Fussell. Survivors include son Jimmy H. Kirkpatrick, daughter-in-law Tanya Kirkpatrick, granddaughter Raven Kirkpatrick, two brothers, Jerry Fussell, Joe Fussell and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of Primitive Baptist Church in Midland and sang in their choir. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1985, after 32 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed painting throughout her life and her works of art will forever brighten our days and lift our spirits. She enjoyed working and being a service to others so much that she would start a second career at Fasken Oil and Ranch, where she loved working, retiring a second time in 2015 - only after 28 enjoyable years. After retirement, she enjoyed doting on her granddaughter and attending her many games and activities. Maxine was a six-time cancer survivor, successfully beating all six different types and living a full and happy life. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and for her unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Maxine is currently at Ellis Funeral Home but will be buried next to her husband this Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Due to the current government Coronavirus restrictions, attendance for Internment will be limited to the immediate family. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be mailed to the following address in Maxine's memory: Mays Cancer Center Development Department, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive Mail Code 7835, San Antonio, TX 78229.

Maxine Fussell Kirkpatrick was born January 21, 1931, in Big Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edgar and Zella Mae Floyd Fussell; her husband, JH Kirkpatrick; sister, Charlene Harris and brother, Eddie Dean Fussell. Survivors include son Jimmy H. Kirkpatrick, daughter-in-law Tanya Kirkpatrick, granddaughter Raven Kirkpatrick, two brothers, Jerry Fussell, Joe Fussell and an abundance of nieces and nephews. She was a long-time member of Primitive Baptist Church in Midland and sang in their choir. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1985, after 32 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed painting throughout her life and her works of art will forever brighten our days and lift our spirits. She enjoyed working and being a service to others so much that she would start a second career at Fasken Oil and Ranch, where she loved working, retiring a second time in 2015 - only after 28 enjoyable years. After retirement, she enjoyed doting on her granddaughter and attending her many games and activities. Maxine was a six-time cancer survivor, successfully beating all six different types and living a full and happy life. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and for her unwavering faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Maxine is currently at Ellis Funeral Home but will be buried next to her husband this Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Due to the current government Coronavirus restrictions, attendance for Internment will be limited to the immediate family. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be mailed to the following address in Maxine's memory: Mays Cancer Center Development Department, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive Mail Code 7835, San Antonio, TX 78229. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020

