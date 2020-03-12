Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Ray Leathers. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Paul United Methodist Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Maxine Ray Leathers, 87, of Midland, Texas passed away on March 1, 2020. Services will be on March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Midland, Texas. Maxine was born on July 20, 1932 in Waynesfield, Ohio to Ed and Ida Ray. She moved to Marshall, Michigan when she was 4 years old and stayed there until she was 16, when she married Art Marshall, who was in the military and traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States. In October of 1974, she married again to John R. Leathers and lived in Houston, Longview, Corpus Christi, and Harlingen, Texas until they finally made their permanent home in Midland, Texas. Maxine loved to cook for everyone and you can talk to her bank, her dentist, her doctors and many more who always looked forward to getting some kind of baked goodie when she visited. She was a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Maxine is preceded in death by both husbands, a son (Michael Marshall), a grandson (Michael Shane Marshall), a stepson (Bradley Leathers), her parents and 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by 2 daughters; Pat Vincent (Joe Gassie) and Susan Marshall, all of Midland, TX, a stepdaughter; Patty Oeffinger (Kevin), of Durham, NC, 4 grandsons; Kyle Sullivan (Tonya) and Blake Vincent, (Mary Escalante) of Midland, TX, Christopher Fogg of Colorado Springs, CO and Alex Trowbridge of Comanche, TX and 1 granddaughter; Deanna Murri (Ryan) of Colorado Springs, CO and 2 step grandchildren; Daniel Oeffinger (Soo) and Ashley Mowrey (Chad). She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

