Beloved mother, wife, sister, and caring friend, Maxine Reynolds was called home to heaven on December 14, 2019. Maxine was born in Jacksonville, Texas on April 4, 1925. She met and married her husband of 51 years, Ken, in Kilgore, Texas. Ken and Maxine lived in Dallas, Texas, where their daughter, Tanza, was born; Hobbs, New Mexico where their son, Jay, was born; and Artesia, New Mexico. She spent the last 30 years of her life in Midland. Maxine was a devoted mother to her two children. While Ken was working in the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico, she would enrich her children's lives by exposing them to the extensive history and cultural heritage of the area, especially in New Mexico. Maxine was a wonderful cook, an avid reader, and was a member of the Artesia Hospital Auxiliary. Her favorite activity was volunteering at the hospital thrift shop. She was gifted with a natural talent for various mediums of art. Maxine passed along the enjoyment of art to her daughter, Tanza, who embraced and further developed this creative passion. A lifelong animal lover, Maxine relished the moments observing birds and feeding deer in her Ruidoso backyard. Maxine especially cherished time with family, friends, and the "Widow Women" of her church, who she always remembered with thoughtful presents during the holidays. Her friendships were deep and meaningful. She often enlisted the services of Jay to provide countless tours of Carlsbad Caverns, and she was the tour guide to the White Sands National Monument and the Indian ruins. Her great sense of humor was enjoyed by everyone. She was devoted to the church, and lived her life according to Christian values and her belief of putting God first. She will be remembered for living and loving life with compassion, a giving heart, and helping those in need. She is survived by her daughter, Tanza Brumfield and husband, Ronny, of Midland, and son, Jay, also of Midland. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, a sister, Myrl and a brother, Grover. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Maxine's caregivers, Idia Herrera and Gracie Lara, whose nurturing and loving care brought comfort to her. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, with Don Mitchell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels at 3301 Sinclair, Midland, Texas 79707; the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals at 4200 North Fairgrounds Road, Midland, Texas 79705; or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

