May Catherine Spruell, 89, of Midland, Texas went home to be with her Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. May was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to Mary Catherine (Whittenburg) Sheen and James Martin Sheen on September 16, 1930. Her family moved to Pecos, Texas during her childhood. Just before high school, they moved to Midland, Texas. She graduated from Midland High School in 1948 and married her high school sweetheart, Johnnie Spruell, on February 12, 1949. May and Johnnie celebrated over 58 years together. May appreciated the beauty of the earth. She loved to spend time planting four o'clocks, pink roses, honeysuckle, and lantana. Her flowers brought her great happiness. Always by her side for 18 years was her cat, Sweet Pea, and often a dog or two added, as well. She often sat on the porch swing with a cup of coffee and enjoyed the beginning of each new day. May also enjoyed the beauty of the Colorado mountains, Arizona forests, and her many vacation trips to God's country, as she called the pristine mountain lakes surrounded by tall pines. May had a deep and abiding love for her Father in Heaven which clearly came through in her prayers and discussions. Her family was one of her deepest joys. When family and friends arrived, there were always cookies, pies, and lots of food. May loved dominoes and would often beat her opponent with a smile. She read volumes of books and often wrote in the margins her thoughts and ideas. She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother, sister, twin sons, and grandson. May is survived by son, James Spruell of Draper, UT; son, John Spruell and wife, Judy of Midland, TX; daughter, Lanita and husband, Barney Cruz of Seguin, TX; daughter, Diana and husband, Kris Hinckley of Colleyville, TX; daughter, Sharan Spruell of Wheatridge, CO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loved friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held. A viewing will be held at Ellis Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Highway, Midland, Texas 79701. (432) 683-5555.

