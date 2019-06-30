Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mayfield Jackson "Jack" Huff. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Mayfield Jackson "Jack" Huff passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 24, 2019. He was born on July 16, 1922, in Ironton, MO, to Charles and Pearl Huff. He was raised in Tulsa, OK, and graduated from Tulsa Central High School. Jack went to college at the University of Tulsa and later graduated from the University of Texas School of Law in 1948. He proudly served during World War II as an Italian interpreter at the Latterkenny Ordinance Depot in Chambersburg, PA. A few years after the war, Jack married Becky Huff on August 15, 1948. They moved to Midland soon after, and Jack found a job clerking for Colonel Perkins. Jack joined the law firm of Stubbeman, McRae, Sealy and Laughlin in July 1950. In 1954 he moved on to work at Joseph I. O'Neill, Jr. He then partnered with Lewis B. Burleson in 1959 to start Burleson and Huff, an independent operator that primarily handled drilling deals in the Permian Basin. From 1978 on Jack spent the remainder of his lifelong career as an oil and gas operator and investor in town, and continued going to his office five days a week until the last two months of his life. Jack loved Midland and stayed active in the community. He performed in the inaugural production of Summer Mummers in 1949 and served on the boards at Midland College and the High Sky Children's Ranch. He also spent many hours reading and recording books for the Recording Library of West Texas, a passion of his. Jack was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School classes and served as an elder and deacon at different points. Jack used to love skiing in Snowmass, CO, and was an avid, competitive golfer. In fact, he continued to golf weekly at Midland Country Club until he was 91 years old. Jack's personality was so big that it is difficult to sum up in a few sentences. He was a kind, strong, tough man, and was adored by his children, grandchildren and great grandchild. He worked hard as an independent oil operator and was fiercely dedicated to business in general. He could charm nearly anyone and the constant twinkle in his eyes and smile on his face made it impossible to be in a bad mood in his presence. His laughter was infectious, and once he started laughing at a joke, it was hard for him to stop. Jack embodied what it means to work hard in life and love your family, and he will be dearly missed. Jack is survived by his son Greg Huff and wife Sally of Fischer, TX, and their daughters, Casey and Kelley; daughter Jennifer Hocking and husband Bill of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jennifer's daughter Shannon Price and her husband Mike, and their daughter Emma of Fayetteville, AR; son Chris and his wife Joan of Midland, and their daughters, Katie and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Huff; son, Thomas Mayfield Huff; and daughter, Carolyn Fredericks. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Nurses Unlimited and Hospice of Midland for the wonderful comfort that they provided to Jack in the final days of his life. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to the Recording Library of West Texas, Hospice of Midland or the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland. Online condolences may be made at

