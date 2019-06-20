M. C. Carr passed on June 14, 2019. He was born January 22, 1933 to James Carr Sr. and SA Hutchison. He was the second child of five. M.C. accepted Christ at an early age in Bryan, Texas where he united with Castle Heights Baptist Church. He received his education at John M. Moore School in Bryan, Texas. He moved to Houston, Texas, and was united in marriage to Bertrice Wilson, who preceded him in death in 1998. Also preceding him in death are his parents, James Carr, Sr. and S. A. Carr. His siblings, James Carr Jr., Ruben Carr and William Marion Carr. To cherish his memories he leaves a sister, Irene Carr Burton, six nieces, Charlotte Whiteside, Angel N. Robinson, Michelle L. Butler, Deborah A. Carr Edwards, Aneicha Boudreaux and Demetria Carr, one nephew Acy Carr, and Kenneth Griffen. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Jackie Warren Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Tommy Hale officiating. Interment will be in Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 20, 2019