Melissa Delia Chavez, 51 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00p.m - 9:00p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening. Funeral mass is set for Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. She is survived by her husband Leon Chavez; three sons, Noel Chavez, Chris Almendarez and Manuel Almendarez; three brothers and two sisters.



