Melissa Delia Chavez
1969 - 2020
Melissa Delia Chavez, 51 of Midland TX, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00p.m - 9:00p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening. Funeral mass is set for Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. She is survived by her husband Leon Chavez; three sons, Noel Chavez, Chris Almendarez and Manuel Almendarez; three brothers and two sisters.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel
SEP
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
