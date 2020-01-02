Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melody Ann Smith. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Melody Ann Smith was born January 31, 1966 in Midland, TX and passed on December 27, 2019 at home with loved ones. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Charles "Jack" and Lovie "Sassy" Randolph, Catherine Gee, and Lindsey and Betty Jo Smith. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Martha Smith, her son and daughter-in-law Marc and Emerald Phillips, daughter and son-in-law Leelaynee and Joshua Trevizo, grandson Waylen Bleu Trevizo, son and daughter-in-law Jarrod and Jamie Phillips, along with many nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. Melody, or Moo-Ma to her grandson Waylen Bleu, was a loving and free-spirited soul, who enjoyed being a little ornery on occasion. From the time she could walk, Mel was carefree, adventurous, full throttle and fearless. Melody possessed a warm and gracious nature. And while she may have been slightly strong willed at times, she preferred the role of subtle peacemaker who was quick to forgive and think the best of others. Melody loved animals, as all the Smith women do, and she enjoyed caring for them. Melody was a natural caregiver, and spent much of her life doing just that. She did this without fanfare. It was simply a natural extension of her heart. Melody had a beautiful smile and an explosive laugh that always had us laughing with her. She could lift the spirit and energy of any room or gathering. If Mel was there, everyone knew it, and we were better because of it. Melody was never pretentious in an effort to fit in. She was simply Mel, and if you did not like it, she also knew colorful sign languagealways accompanied with a mischievous smile. When God created Melody Ann Smith, He placed in her a warm and tender heart that was compassionate, giving, loving and lovely. While Melody left us way too soon, may the thoughts of her love for life, her tender heart, her ability to show grace, and her beautiful smile live on in us all. Thank you Dear God, for Mel. Hold her close, oh Lord. Forgive her if she gets a little loud, or flips someone a little sign language with a smile. You know her heart, because you created it just for your enjoyment. Thank you for sharing her with us. May we all gather together with You in the end. Thank you Mel for loving us. Our hearts break from missing you. We love you! Family will receive friends at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grand Companions, in the form of a tribute donation:

Melody Ann Smith was born January 31, 1966 in Midland, TX and passed on December 27, 2019 at home with loved ones. She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Charles "Jack" and Lovie "Sassy" Randolph, Catherine Gee, and Lindsey and Betty Jo Smith. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Martha Smith, her son and daughter-in-law Marc and Emerald Phillips, daughter and son-in-law Leelaynee and Joshua Trevizo, grandson Waylen Bleu Trevizo, son and daughter-in-law Jarrod and Jamie Phillips, along with many nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. Melody, or Moo-Ma to her grandson Waylen Bleu, was a loving and free-spirited soul, who enjoyed being a little ornery on occasion. From the time she could walk, Mel was carefree, adventurous, full throttle and fearless. Melody possessed a warm and gracious nature. And while she may have been slightly strong willed at times, she preferred the role of subtle peacemaker who was quick to forgive and think the best of others. Melody loved animals, as all the Smith women do, and she enjoyed caring for them. Melody was a natural caregiver, and spent much of her life doing just that. She did this without fanfare. It was simply a natural extension of her heart. Melody had a beautiful smile and an explosive laugh that always had us laughing with her. She could lift the spirit and energy of any room or gathering. If Mel was there, everyone knew it, and we were better because of it. Melody was never pretentious in an effort to fit in. She was simply Mel, and if you did not like it, she also knew colorful sign languagealways accompanied with a mischievous smile. When God created Melody Ann Smith, He placed in her a warm and tender heart that was compassionate, giving, loving and lovely. While Melody left us way too soon, may the thoughts of her love for life, her tender heart, her ability to show grace, and her beautiful smile live on in us all. Thank you Dear God, for Mel. Hold her close, oh Lord. Forgive her if she gets a little loud, or flips someone a little sign language with a smile. You know her heart, because you created it just for your enjoyment. Thank you for sharing her with us. May we all gather together with You in the end. Thank you Mel for loving us. Our hearts break from missing you. We love you! Family will receive friends at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705, Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grand Companions, in the form of a tribute donation: https://www.grandcompanions.org/tribute-donation.html Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close