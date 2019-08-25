Melvin Gustav Meissner passed away peacefully in Denton, Texas on August 22, 2019. He was born December 22, 1929 on his parent's dairy farm in Midland. Melvin grew up on his parent's dairy and cotton farm as one of seven children learning the value of hard work while running the mule team starting at five years old. He attended Prairie Schools and graduated from Midland High School. In 1951 Melvin was drafted into the Korean War, where he served in an engineering battalion and helped to build the Freedom Gate Bridge, which was instrumental in peace talks and exchange of POWs after the war ended. He trained in Japan and toured ground zero at Nagasaki with his sister, Leona, who was serving as a librarian for the USO. After the war he attended Texas Tech and resumed his carpentry career. He helped with the construction of many buildings in downtown Midland, including the hospital, the courthouse and the AT&T Building, in addition residential properties. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union. Melvin was married twice, first to Sherry Neal in 1958. They had two children, Evelyn and Robert. In, 1967 he married Patricia Harwell, and her two children, Kenneth and Robin made a family of four. His parent's, Gustav and Alma were the first recorded marriage in Midland county, and he grew up as an active member of the Lutheran church. As an adult, he continued to be an active member of the different churches, Grace, Midland, and Holy Cross Lutheran churches. Melvin is survived by their siblings. Lilly Lippe, Fred Meissner, and Ada Hill. Also his children, Kenneth Stokes, Robin Stoked, Evelyn Green, and Robert, Meissner along with their extended families. Melvin Meissner, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 7:00pm -9:00pm, on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019