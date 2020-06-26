Melvin Ray (Mel) Scarberry Jr.
1957 - 2020
Our dear brother, 62 years young, ascended to be with his Heavenly Father this Father's Day, June 21st, 2020. Mel was an auto mechanic by trade, a dedicated member of Mid-Cities Community Church and blessed beyond measure to be among friends especially the Christian brothers and sisters who embody the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ within the West Texas Christian Singles Group. Mel found a foundation of true belonging. He really valued his close friends. Mel was born on September 23rd, 1957 to Melvin Ray Scarberry Sr. and Patsy Ruth (Gibson) Scarberry in Roswell, New Mexico when "everything seemed simpler then". Mel was raised to honor God and have true love for his family. His passing leaves a void in our hearts that can only be filled by God's precious Gift of the Holy Spirit. Mel is "awaiting all of us who remain" to join him in our heavenly home one day. Mel's brother Terry Lee Scarberry resides in Big Spring, Texas. Brothers Gregory Allen and Michael James Scarberry, precious cousins Susan (Grigory) Garcia, Jackie (Grigory) Jobe and James Grigory are all Midland, Texas residents. Mel's niece Jamie (Scarberry) Sutton resides in Corpus Cove, Texas and nephew David Scarberry lives in Burleson, Texas. Preceding Melvin and awaiting his homecoming arrival and celebration in heaven are his brother William Leevi Scarberry (VI), stepdad Fred Betts, precious mom Patsy Betts, Uncle Jake J.W. Grigory and Aunt Loretta (Gibson) Grigory, Granddaddy Floyd Gibson and Granny Loree (Moates) Gibson, Papaw William Leevi Scarberry (IV) and Mamaw Pauline Jett Scarberry. Please meet us in the chapel as we celebrate for Melvin. All are welcome. Funeral service begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 27th, 2020 in the chapel at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home at 2508 N Big Spring St in Midland. Pastor Bob Porterfield will be officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Cemetery on S Rankin Highway, Midland. The family would like to express their gratitude to John Lewallen, Bobby Garcia and Jay Cooper. Also, to "Brother Bob", Dana Craney, Priscilla Kirk and all the members of West Texas Christian Singles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doors of Hope Mission, Odessa, Texas.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 26, 2020.
