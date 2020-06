Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Scarberry Jr., 62 of Midland, passed away Saturday June 21, 2020. A funeral service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by three brothers, Terry Lee Scarberry, Gregory Allen Scarberry and Michael James Scarberry.



