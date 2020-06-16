Merced Valles

Merced "M.E." Esparza Valles peacefully left this life to his eternal home into his Savior's arms on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven North.
M.E. lived a long, successful, and fruitful life of 94 years. He met and married his beautiful bride, Felisitas, and together happily shared 64 years of marriage. That union gave love and life to 8 children.
God, family, and country were the core of dad's being. Dad was a World War II veteran. He had a deep pride for his country and was honored to have fought to defend it! Dad was always quick to share memories and experiences of his service through stories, nervous laughter, and tears. We will hold tightly to those stories when we remember him. As often as we heard them, it won't be difficult - we heard them frequently!
Dad was a Master Carpenter. In his younger years, his craftmanship was highly respected and trusted. If you could imagine it, he could build it. Dream houses became dream homes in his hands! Business buildings were made into strong institutions due to his talented skills!
Dad served his church as a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He took great pride in being a 4th degree Knight. He taught his children to stand firm on those principles! He was extremely proud of his heritage. More than once we heard him boast of being a Valles.
We will miss you, Dad, but find joy in knowing you are reunited with Mom.
M.E. is survived by his eight children, Frank Valles and wife Angelika, Rudy Valles and wife Mary, Ester and husband Johnny, Eva and husband Ramiro, Tony Valles, Mary and husband Victor, Joe and wife Lucie, Roxane and husband Gilbert; sister, Guadalupe Garcia; 25 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Felisitas Valles; brother, Jesus Valles; sisters, Hilaria Galan, Margarita Aguilar, Maria Valles, Socorro Jaso, Manuela Torres; parents, Librada and Jose Valles.
Pallbearers will be M.E.'s grandsons.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
M.E. lived a long, successful, and fruitful life of 94 years. He met and married his beautiful bride, Felisitas, and together happily shared 64 years of marriage. That union gave love and life to 8 children.
God, family, and country were the core of dad's being. Dad was a World War II veteran. He had a deep pride for his country and was honored to have fought to defend it! Dad was always quick to share memories and experiences of his service through stories, nervous laughter, and tears. We will hold tightly to those stories when we remember him. As often as we heard them, it won't be difficult - we heard them frequently!
Dad was a Master Carpenter. In his younger years, his craftmanship was highly respected and trusted. If you could imagine it, he could build it. Dream houses became dream homes in his hands! Business buildings were made into strong institutions due to his talented skills!
Dad served his church as a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He took great pride in being a 4th degree Knight. He taught his children to stand firm on those principles! He was extremely proud of his heritage. More than once we heard him boast of being a Valles.
We will miss you, Dad, but find joy in knowing you are reunited with Mom.
M.E. is survived by his eight children, Frank Valles and wife Angelika, Rudy Valles and wife Mary, Ester and husband Johnny, Eva and husband Ramiro, Tony Valles, Mary and husband Victor, Joe and wife Lucie, Roxane and husband Gilbert; sister, Guadalupe Garcia; 25 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Felisitas Valles; brother, Jesus Valles; sisters, Hilaria Galan, Margarita Aguilar, Maria Valles, Socorro Jaso, Manuela Torres; parents, Librada and Jose Valles.
Pallbearers will be M.E.'s grandsons.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 16, 2020.