Michael Alan Hunt, 66, of Midland, Texas passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 8:08pm. Michael was born on February 21, 1954 in Birmingham, AL to Raymond Hunt and Wilma Dean Bailey Hunt. Michael was self-employed for most of his career as a professional commercial and residential painter. He loved playing golf, bowling and was a true-blue Cowboys' fan! Michael is survived by his wife, Glenda Hunt and his daughters ChristiLynn Phillips-Crawford and Lacy Renee Hunt; his sister, Ramona Diane Peel; half-sisters, Brenda Anderson and Shawnda Acuna; his sister-in-law, Debbi Jeanne Babcock and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Dean Bailey Hunt; father, Raymond Hunt; brothers, Thomas Wade Prince and Robert Edward Prince; half-sister, Cynthia Dorries; brothers-in-law, David Earl Babcock and Donald Gene Peel. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the MMH CCU doctors and nursing teams/staff for providing such excellent care for Michael. Along with Ashton Medical Lodge who provided his daily care. They would like to thank their family and friends for all the prayers and support during their journey. Per the family's wishes, a private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
