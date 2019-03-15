Funeral services for Michael Anthony Hughes, 39, of Denver City will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with Kyle Streun officiating and Jerry Don Cheshire of Fritch United Methodist Church assisting. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City. Michael Anthony passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Gaines County. Michael Anthony was born November 4, 1979 in Midland, Texas to James R. and Karen Ann Hughes. He attended Greenwood School, graduated from Wyoming Tech and received associates degree in management and automotive technology. Michael married Jennifer McGlasson in November 4, 2015. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Bud and Catherine Russell and Elvis and Mary Hughes. Michael is survived by his parents James R. and Karen Ann Hughes, his wife Jennifer McGlasson of the home; three daughters Alyssa Armendarez, Samantha Hughes, Madelyn Hughes; two sons Aaron Armendarez, Ayden Armendarez; two sisters Heather Gurule, Jennifer Hughes along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jennifer Armendarez in care of First Baptist Church, 519 W. 4th Street, Denver City, Texas 79323.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019