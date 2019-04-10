Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael B. Dodson. View Sign

Michael B. Dodson, 72, of Midland, Texas passed away April 7, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Michael was born on January 25, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was retired from the United States Army and Midland Memorial Hospital. He was a loving husband and father whose interests include numismatic, NRA, all types of firearms, and in the past scuba diving. He is preceded in death by his mother Leila G. Dodson, father Kenneth Carlson Dodson and his first wife Betty Dodson. He is survived by his second wife Dolores (Lori) Dodson; sisters Diana M. Gilliand and Patricia A. Britt; his children, Evelyn Owens-Hatfield, Diane Mansfield and husband Kenneth Mansfield; stepson Colonel David Stanfield and wife Tina Escue Stanfield. His grandchildren are Daniel Owens, Jacqui Harrington, Kyle Hatfield, Michael Hatfield, Tonya Mansfield O'Dell, Kenneth Mansfield, Jr., Brittany Mansfield, Sarah Mansfield, Sydney Stanfield, William Stanfield and great grandchildren, Braden Owens, Dustie Rhodes, Blayke Padula, Austin O'Dell, Tyler O'Dell, and Kade Mansfield. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all of the staff at Ashton Medical Lodge, all of the CCU nursing staff at MMH and especially Dr. Tejada. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

