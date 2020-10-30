Michael Brand Morse, 79, of Midland, went to Heaven and the God he loved on Monday, October 26, 2020. A memorial will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland with Jan Reed officiating. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Austin, Texas. Mike was born to Annabelle (Day) and Joseph Edward Morse on May 7, 1941 in Long Beach, California. He graduated from Midland High school in 1959 and attended North Texas State and Texas Tech Universities. He married Eleanor Fisher in Houston, Texas on January 4, 1969. His promise to her was that it wouldn't be boring, and he kept his word. Their union produced 3 wonderful children, Laura Smith, Michael Scott Morse, Kasey Strait. He was so proud of each of them. He was the best husband, father, and friend. The first thing he would tell people was that he was a recovering alcoholic. He was sober for 45 years beginning on April 18, 1975. He was a great example and helped so many others. He began renovating houses in Houston and continued after moving back to Midland in 1977. He began building new houses in 2000 and retired in 2012. He was a perfectionist and he always took care of the people who bought his houses. His greatest loves were his wife, his children and seven grandchildren. Secondarily, he loved animals, especially his cats. His fondest memories were the family trips to Walt Disney World. He was preceded in death by his parents Anne and Joe Morse, maternal grandparents Nonnie and "Bobby" Day and paternal grandparents Bea and "Bobby" Freeman. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, daughter Laura Smith and husband Sheldon of Midland, son Michael Morse and his wife Maryam of Dallas, daughter Kasey Strait and husband Jeff of Celina, Texas, sister Laurie Mohel and husband Jim, nieces, Morgan and Taylor, and 7 grandchildren: Karlie Smith, Sam Morse, Jack Morse, Lily Strait, Abby Strait, Chloe Strait, and Lawson Strait. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Maribel Hernandez and the whole staff at Manor Park Vogel Center. All of you took such good care of him, with kindness and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, 4200 North Fairgrounds Road, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.