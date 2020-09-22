Michael Douglas Heath, 56, of Odessa, passed from this life on September 17, 2020. He was born to Douglas and Ann Heath in Odessa, Tx on January 23, 1964. He is survived by his children, Derrick Heath, Erika Galindo, Loren Heath and Lana Heath; two siblings and one grandchild. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home; burial immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



