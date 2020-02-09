Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Service 1:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Michael Edwin Bradley was born to Edwin W. Bradley and Beverly J. Huffner Bradley on July 4, 1953 in Elmira, NY. He went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020 in Odessa, TX. Michael was a lifetime Methodist and a long-time member of The Group Sunday School class at Asbury Methodist Church. He graduated from Southside High School in Elmira, NY, Corning Community College, and completed his Bachelor's Degree from State University of New York at Utica Rome with a major in Business/Accounting. Michael moved to Odessa/Midland, TX upon graduation to start a 32 year career as an Internal Revenue Agent with the IRS. After retirement he was an enrolled agent and tax preparer. He gave special assistance to each client and enjoyed the opportunity to assist them in any way that he could beyond just the preparation of their tax returns. Michael had a talent for gardening from a young age when he grew and sold vegetables and fruit that he grew at his home in Elmira. He brought that love of gardening to Texas and loved to grow vegetables for his meals and to share with others. Michael loved to cook for his church, family and friends. He learned to cook while working in his mother's restaurant in New York and always cooked huge portions. At home this resulted in frozen leftovers which would go home with the kids when they visited. He was willing to try any new recipe including improvising ingredients to help his granddaughters make any special request, such as French macaroons and sushi rolls. Michael always loved an annual fishing trip to Pagosa Springs, CO with his wife and friends, Mark, Kirk, Jean, Carol and Charley. Many fish tales were told and there was always a celebration when fish were caught. Michael took great joy in his grandchildren and enjoyed picking them up from school after he retired. He was delighted to meet his newest granddaughter just prior to his death. He took great joy in being a Papa. Michael is survived by his wife, Narita Holmes of Odessa; David Holmes and wife Mary of Austin, TX, Misty Holmes of Hutto, TX; and grandchildren Amelie Guerrero and Jolie Guerrero of Hutto, TX and Nara Holmes of Austin, TX; sister Bonnie Punzo and husband Anthony, brother Gary Bradley and Toni, and niece Lisa Punzo, all of Elmira, NY; Uncle Robert and wife, Carol Bradley, Aunts Sabella Bradley and Mildred Bradley; numerous cousins, friends, clients and his beloved cats, Tiggy, Saraphina and Mika. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home in Odessa, TX. His ashes will be scattered at his favorite fishing site in Pagosa Springs, CO at a later date. The family requests that donations in honor of Michael be made to The University of Texas Permian Basin Accounting Scholarships at 4901 E. University, Odessa, TX 79762; Asbury Methodist Church at 4001 E. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79762; American Diabetes Association at 3001 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at

