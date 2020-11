Michael Glen Sanders, 59 of Midland Texas, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. A visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include wife Marlene M. Sanders. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com